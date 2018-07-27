Mountain lion breaks into wildlife sanctuary, kills peacocks

July 27 (UPI) -- A mountain lion broke into a California wildlife sanctuary and killed two peacocks before being confronted on camera by the ranch's owner.

The Skydog Sanctuary, located at Skydog Ranch in Malibu, posted a video to Facebook showing owner Clare Staples' encounter with the mountain lion she spotted Thursday morning when she went to feed her animals.

The facility is primarily a horse sanctuary, but also houses other animals, including the two peacocks that normally inhabit the enclosure where Staples discovered the cougar.

"What are you doing in there?" Staples says to the mountain lion in the video. "You ate my peacocks, didn't you."

Staples admitted she probably came too close to the cougar for safety.

"I couldn't actually believe what I was seeing," Staples told KTLA-TV.

Staples contacted state wildlife officials, but the mountain lion wandered off on its own before wardens arrived at the ranch.

She said she is hoping the cougar doesn't come back, as she is concerned about the safety of her horses.