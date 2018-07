July 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters battling a wildlife in California captured video of a firenado -- a fire tornado -- swirling flames across a road.

The video, shared by the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District, showed the firenado, also known as a fire whirl, forming in the Carr Fire in Redding on Thursday.

The video shows the whirlwind spinning flames as it moves across a road.

PCP Fire said the firefighters battling the blaze are dealing with "extreme fire behavior."