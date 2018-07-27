Bear climbs out of manhole to escape storm drain

July 27 (UPI) -- A bear that somehow ended up in a suburban Colorado storm drain was able to climb to freedom after workers removed a manhole cover.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region tweeted a video showing the bear climbing out from the manhole after a Colorado Springs Utilities worker removed the manhole cover.

A Parks and Wildlife officer used a rubber bullet to haze the bear and encourage it to leave the area.

The department said officials wanted to avoid having to tranquilize and relocate the bear, as that would be a strike against it and could lead to it being euthanized in the future.