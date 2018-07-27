Beached great white shark rescued in California

July 27 (UPI) -- A group of men helped a great white shark that washed up on the sand of a California beach and the rescue was caught on video.

The video, recorded by a witness, shows the men cutting what appears to be some fishing line out of the juvenile great white's mouth at Capistrano Park Beach before dragging it back out into the water.

Two of the men grab the approximately 6-foot shark by the tail and pull it out to waters deep enough for it to swim on its own.

The shark is able to swim away once the water is about waist-high for the men.