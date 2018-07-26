Swimming rattlesnake slithers onto family's boat

July 26 (UPI) -- A family boating on a North Carolina lake captured video of the moment a swimming rattlesnake slithered on board their boat.

Wayne Robbins of Tennessee posted a video to Instagram showing his family's encounter with the large timber rattlesnake that swam up to their boat.

Robbins' kids can be hard shouting with excitement and fear as the snake approaches and slithers aboard the back of the boat.

The footage shows the snake swim back out into the water as Robbins inches close to it.

"I was going to whack him," Robbins told the Charlotte Observer. "He was a pretty smart snake. He knew he wasn't wanted."