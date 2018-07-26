Home / Odd News

Police free deer from soccer net in West Virginia

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 26, 2018 at 12:53 PM
July 26 (UPI) -- Police in West Virginia came to the rescue of a deer that was found with its limbs entangled in a soccer net.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Lt. Chris Metz and Sgt. Eric Cullen responded to a field on Hemlock Road where a deer was reported in distress.

The officers arrived to find the deer's limbs were caught in the soccer net.

The sheriff's office posted video of Metz and Cullen setting the deer free.

"We're not just here to save and preserve human life," the sheriff's office said. "This beautiful creature needed our help today too."

