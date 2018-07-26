Man buys $600 worth of lottery tickets, wins $10,000

July 26 (UPI) -- A Delaware man's $600 gamble paid off when he bought an entire book of scratch-off tickets and won a $10,000 jackpot.

Andrew Dera told Delaware Lottery officials he was at the Shop & Stop store on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach when the $250 Grand MegaMillions scratch-off tickets caught his attention.

"I play when I'm feeling lucky," Dera said.

"I've never seen a $25 ticket before, so I thought, why not," he said, "I had a gut feeling about this one."

Dera forked out $600 to buy an entire book of 24 tickets at $25 each.

"When I told the cashier I wanted a book of tickets, he asked if I was sure...the look on his face was priceless," he said.

The lucky player said his 11th ticket was the big winner.

"I scratched the doubler and saw $5,000 and hit the brakes. I had to do a double take. I still can't believe it," he said.

Dera said he plans to use his $10,000 prize to pay off his work van.

"It'll make it easier for a while," he said.