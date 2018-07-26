Japanese company to launch wedding plaques into space

July 26 (UPI) -- A Japanese start-up is offering an unusual service for newlyweds to celebrate their love: launching wedding plaques into space.

Warp Space, a firm founded by faculty members from the University of Tsubuka, is offering a service that will print titanium plaques with the names of the newlyweds and load them onto a series of small cubes that each hold a few hundred of the plaques.

The cubes will then be released into space by the crew of the International Space Station and couples will be presented with photos snapped by the astronauts.

Reservations for the service, which starts at $270, will officially open at the July 29 Super Bridal Fair at the Okura Frontier Hotel Tsukuba.