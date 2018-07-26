Dog named 'Lucifer' saves owner from burning home

July 26 (UPI) -- A dog named Lucifer rescued his owner from a burning home in Kansas.

Larry Moore was asleep on his living room chair when a fire broke out in his home in Hutchinson, Kansas. The smoke detectors weren't working in his home and Moore figured he would have kept on sleeping if it wasn't for Lucifer.

"He jumped up in my lap, jumped in my lap and woke me up and I turned around and the house was on fire," Moore told KWCH-TV. "I don't think I wouldn't have made it, to be honest, because it just happened so fast."

Fortunately, Moore got up and safely exited his house with Lucifer and his other dog. But Moore suffered from smoke inhalation after going back into the house to get personal items.

According to the Hutchison Fore Department, the fire was ruled as electrical and caused by "improper extension cords."