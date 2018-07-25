Wandering armadillo spotted in Nebraska city's downtown

July 25 (UPI) -- Police in Nebraska shared video of a wayward armadillo that wandered into downtown Lincoln and evaded capture by authorities.

The Lincoln Police Department tweeted a video Tuesday showing the armadillo sprinting down a sidewalk with an officer in tow.

"Sooooooo....there is an ARMADILLO running around Downtown #LNK. Tried for a Positive Police Contact, but he was having none of it," the tweet said.

Police said the video was recorded near the intersection of 13th and O Streets in the city's downtown.

The department said in a follow-up tweet that the armadillo, nicknamed Abe, was "happy and healthy" when it was last seen running down an alley to avoid being captured by officers.

"Downtown Lincoln is a busy place with lots of cars so we're a little worried for him," Lincoln Animal Control Manager Steve Beal told KOLN/KGIN.

Nebraska Game and Parks officials said they have noted an increase in the state's armadillo presence in recent years.

"The milder winters have allowed them to stay here and winter over," said Mike Fritz, a Game and Parks zoologist. "Armadillos are naturally inclined to spread out to new territories. Right about now is the time you would see one moving out to a new place."