July 25 (UPI) -- A Texas mom shared video of her son using a Nerf gun to help his little sister remove a loose tooth.

Courtney Lewis recorded video as her son, Gibson, fired off a Nerf dart that was tied to a loose tooth in the mouth of his sister, SaBella.

The video shows the children cheering in celebration when the attempt is successful.

Nerf guns have been clocked shooting foam darts up to 35 mph.