Sinkhole swallows SUV amid heavy rains in Colorado

July 25 (UPI) -- A sinkhole opened up amid heavy rains on a Colorado road and swallowed an entire SUV in an incident caught on camera by a witness.

Sheridan Police tweeted a photo showing the Toyota RAV4 almost completely submerged in water at the bottom of the 15-foot-deep sinkhole Tuesday evening on Oxford Avenue in Sheridan.

Police said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it fell into the hole. She was not injured.

Witness Tye Adams started recording video of the incident as the truck started to sink.

"I've never seen anything like it," Adams told KMGH-TV. "I didn't think I would go to work one day and see a car fall into the ground like that. It's pretty absurd. $40,000 down the drain literally, you know what I mean?"

A sinkhole previously opened up at the same intersection in 2015. On that occasion, a police SUV fell 15-20 feet down the hole. Sgt. Greg Miller, the driver of the SUV in 2015, was among the officers who responded to Tuesday's incident.