Highway ramp closed due to spilled pig parts

July 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina highway ramp was closed for cleanup when a truck lost some of its load of pig parts onto the roadway.

The Rock Hill Police Department tweeted Tuesday that the tractor-trailer "lost part of its load of animal parts" on the 82-C ramp to northbound Interstate 77 in Rock Hill.

The driver of the truck, who was not injured, was issued a citation, police said.

Police Capt. Mark Bollinger said the truck driver told officers he slammed on the brakes because he had missed his intended ramp.

"Apparently the load was pretty full, and so when he slammed on the brakes, it slopped over the top all over the road," Bollinger told WCNC-TV.

The roadway was closed for about six hours while cleanup operations were underway.

The company that operates the truck, Valley Proteins, has been connected with five animal parts spills in the Charlotte area during the past five years. WSOC-TV was unable to reach the company for comment.