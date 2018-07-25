Great white shark steals half of fisherman's catch off Cape Cod

July 25 (UPI) -- A group of anglers on a charter fishing boat off Cape Cod ended up with only half a fish when a great white shark took a bite out of their catch.

Captain Len Greiner of Adventure with Magellan Deep Sea Fishing Charters said he was out with a group off Monomoy Island when one of the anglers hooked a striped bass that caught the attention of a 12-foot great white shark.

"At one point the shark had the striper in its mouth all the way up to the gills," Greiner told CBS Boston. "And he pulled real hard and he snatched it out of the shark's mouth. So the shark came back and bit its tail off and then was trying to get the rest of it, swam right up to the boat and almost pinned it against the boat."

The fisherman ended up winning the tug-of-war and ended up with about half of the fish.