Home / Odd News

Camera identifies neighborhood newspaper thieves as foxes

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 25, 2018 at 1:51 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 25 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who found his neighbors' missing newspapers in his yard set up a camera to catch the culprits -- a trio of foxes.

James Eubanks, whose neighbors in Winston-Salem had been complaining of missing newspapers, said he checked his yard Monday and found 10 ripped-up copies of the Winston-Salem Journal along with nine partially-shredded phone books.

Eubanks, who said mysterious newspapers had been showing up in his yard for some time, set up a camera that finally identified the thieves as three foxes.

"It clearly shows him with a newspaper," Eubanks told WSOC-TV. "I had no idea we were going to find foxes."

He said the foxes apparently find the papers amusing.

"I really had trouble believing it at first," Eubanks told the Winston-Salem Journal. "They steal them and play with them. They drag the papers around and throw them up in the air."

Eubanks said the foxes don't appear to be using the newspapers to make nests.

"Since its newspapers, it must be Fox News," he quipped to WGHB-TV.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Waterspout makes landfall at crowded South Carolina beach Waterspout makes landfall at crowded South Carolina beach
Car drags mattress on busy Utah road Car drags mattress on busy Utah road
Huge great white shark swims up to charter boat, feasts on whale Huge great white shark swims up to charter boat, feasts on whale
Maryland woman claims $50,000 lottery prize after five months Maryland woman claims $50,000 lottery prize after five months
Naked yoga man said he thought gym was 'judgment free zone' Naked yoga man said he thought gym was 'judgment free zone'
Photos