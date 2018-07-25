Black bear charges at tourist snapping photos

July 25 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Canadian road captured video of the moment a black bear charged at a tourist who had gotten out of her car to take photos of the animal.

The video shows the filmer's car traveling on Highway 93 near Jasper Park in Alberta while capturing footage of a large group of sightseers who had pulled over to the side of the road and gotten out of their cars.

The subject of the onlookers' fascination, a black bear, suddenly appears as it charges at one of the women snapping photos.

"We were driving down the Highway 93, near Honeymoon Lake today when we saw a traffic jam," the filmer wrote. "It turned out there was a black bear at the side of the road and tourists were getting out of their car. All of a sudden we see someone running around the car and a bear charging towards a woman. Fortunately the bear doesn't follow through and the woman is able to walk away."