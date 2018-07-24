Texas puppy drags running sprinkler into living room

July 24 (UPI) -- A Texas woman shared a photo of her puppy beating the summer heat by dragging his favorite sprinkler inside to spray water around the living room.

Cara Wohr posted a photo to Facebook showing her 5-month-old border collie, Baloo, playing in the water sprayed by the sprinkler after dragging it through his doggy door into the living room of her Lake Dallas home.

"Good thing I was wearing waterproof mascara," Wohr wrote.

Wohr said she snapped photos of the scene while figuring out what to do.

"I was in a panic on what to do," Wohr told People. "My lamp and TV were getting soaked."

Wohr said playing in the sprinkler is one of Baloo's favorite activities. She said she plans to keep a close watch while watering the lawn in the future to make sure the puppy's water antics remain outside.