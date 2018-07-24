Rhino briefly escapes enclosure at Kansas City Zoo

July 24 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Zoo confirmed a rhinoceros briefly escaped from her enclosure, but did not go near any public areas while on the loose.

Zoo spokesman Josh Hollingsworth said Imara, a female eastern black rhino, was able to walk out of her indoor enclosure about 10:20 a.m. Monday morning when a padlock was left unsecured.

Imara was able to gain access to a zookeeper hallway and was outside of her stall for about 15 minutes, Hollingsworth said.

He said the rhino never went near public areas, but zoo guests were urged to seek shelter as a precautionary measure.

"She never left the building, and it was always secure," Hollingsworth told the Kansas City Star.

Imara was outside of her enclosure for about 15 minutes before being safely returned with no human or animal injuries.

Officials said the zoo would be reviewing security policies with employees to prevent future incidents. Zoo Executive Director Randy Wisthoff said Imara will also have some answering to do.

"I'm going to have a stern talk with her," Wisthoff told KSHB-TV.