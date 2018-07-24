Home / Odd News

Maryland woman claims $50,000 lottery prize after five months

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 24, 2018 at 2:37 PM
July 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said it was several weeks before she knew her Powerball ticket was a winner and several more before she knew it was a $50,000 prize.

The 68-year-old Monrovia woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought the $2 quick-pick Powerball ticket Feb. 17 from Brown's Liquors & Deli and promptly forgot about it.

"It was in my purse for a long time," the winner said.

She said it was weeks after the drawing when she checked the ticket at a retailer scanner and was told she would have to claim her prize at lottery headquarters.

The woman said it was weeks more before she checked her numbers while visiting a friend and discovered her ticket was a $50,000 winner.

"When we were leaving, I asked her why she wasn't screaming," the winner's husband said, prompting her to answer: "Because I'm in shock."

The couple finally claimed their winnings Friday at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

"Better late than never!" the woman said.

