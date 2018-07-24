Kayakers film daredevil drop off 100-foot waterfall

July 24 (UPI) -- A pair of daredevil kayakers filmed themselves pulling off a dangerous stunt by paddling down a 100-foot-tall Alberta waterfall.

Edward Muggridge and Aniol Serrasolses captured video as they kayaked over Ram Falls, becoming the fourth and fifth people to ever pull off the stunt.

Muggridge suffered a broken nose when his face hit his kayak at the bottom of the fall, while Serrasolses was uninjured.

"It was definitely a really crazy feeling, it was surreal, at the time I couldn't really fathom what happened," Muggridge told CBC News. "So many years of planning and wanting to do something all just coming together right there in that moment was really epic. It was probably one of the best moments in my life so far."

Muggridge said he and his friend are both professional kayakers and they don't recommend amateurs try to recreate their feat.

"Hundred-foot waterfalls are definitely no joke in the sport of kayaking," Muggridge told Global News. "When you're looking at waterfalls over 50 or 60 feet, you're looking at smaller margins for error and a high risk of injuring yourself if you were to mess up."