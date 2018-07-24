Huge great white shark swims up to charter boat, feasts on whale

July 24 (UPI) -- Charter fishing boats off the California coast captured footage of a huge great white shark that was drawn in by the smell of a gray whale carcass.

The crew of an Allwater Charters boat captured video of the great white shark, estimated at about 17 feet long, swimming right next to their vessel about a mile off the coast of San Clemente.

Ryan Lawler of Newport Coastal Adventure used a drone to capture video of the shark swimming next to a 33-foot sheriff's boat, drawing a comparison between their sizes.

The videos show the shark has apparently lived a dangerous life, with bite marks visible on its head.