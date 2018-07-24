Home / Odd News

Huge great white shark swims up to charter boat, feasts on whale

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 24, 2018 at 2:14 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 24 (UPI) -- Charter fishing boats off the California coast captured footage of a huge great white shark that was drawn in by the smell of a gray whale carcass.

The crew of an Allwater Charters boat captured video of the great white shark, estimated at about 17 feet long, swimming right next to their vessel about a mile off the coast of San Clemente.

Ryan Lawler of Newport Coastal Adventure used a drone to capture video of the shark swimming next to a 33-foot sheriff's boat, drawing a comparison between their sizes.

The videos show the shark has apparently lived a dangerous life, with bite marks visible on its head.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Drones
Trending Stories
Leopard interrupts fighting impala in South Africa Leopard interrupts fighting impala in South Africa
Naked yoga man said he thought gym was 'judgment free zone' Naked yoga man said he thought gym was 'judgment free zone'
Google Translate glitch changes gibberish to prophecy Google Translate glitch changes gibberish to prophecy
'Lucky feeling' leads man to two $100,000 Powerball prizes 'Lucky feeling' leads man to two $100,000 Powerball prizes
Golden retrievers gather in Scotland to celebrate breed anniversary Golden retrievers gather in Scotland to celebrate breed anniversary
Photos