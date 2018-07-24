Friendly deer visits, plays with West Virginia family

July 24 (UPI) -- A West Virginia woman shared video of her family's encounter with an unusually friendly deer that splashed in their wading pool and played with their ball.

Amy Dempsey said the deer, which the neighborhood dubbed Oliver Rainbow, wandered out of the woods behind her family's East Bank home on Saturday and came up closer when some neighbors threw it some doughnuts.

"We've had deer down before but they never actually got close," Dempsey told WCHS/WVAH.

Dempsey captured video of the young buck splashing in her wading pool, playing with a beach ball and licking her young family members.

"He likes to play, he will come and nudge you with his head, but he has never been aggressive he just likes to play," Dempsey said.

Dempsey said her Facebook post led neighbors to reveal their own encounters with the deer.

"Someone said he injured his leg and somebody has been feeding him till he got better, so maybe that is why he is used to people," Dempsey said.