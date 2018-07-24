Home / Odd News

Car drags mattress on busy Utah road

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 24, 2018 at 3:14 PM
July 24 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler in Utah captured video of another driver going down the road with a mattress stuck under their front tire.

The video shows a white sedan traveling on a West Valley City road while dragging a mattress that appears to be partially stuck in the front driver's side wheel well.

The occupants of the filming car can be heard expressing surprise and confusion at the sight and the fact that the driver of the mattress-dragging car appears to be smiling about the situation.

"My friend was driving a car while I was in the passenger seat. In the next lane we saw a car driving with a mattress pinned between the tire and the body of the car," the filmer wrote.

