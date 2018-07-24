Bear breaks into New Hampshire home, eats bird seed

July 24 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said officers responding to a reported home break-in were able to identify the suspect as a hungry black bear.

The Plainfield Police Department said officers responded to a reported break-in and determined a bear had removed a screen from a window at the home and crawled into an enclosed sun porch area.

The bear ransacked the porch and feasted on the bird seed stored inside a metal trash can as well as some old beehive boxes.

"Bears have an intense ability to smell, bears like honey and beehives, and bears like the ease of the bird feeders to eat at," police wrote.

Police said the burglar is believed to be the same bear spotted recently in the area on at least two occasions.