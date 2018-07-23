Home / Odd News

Woman cleaning home discovers bear in dumpster

July 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman captured video after she was surprised to spot a bear searching for lunch in a dumpster outside a home she was cleaning.

Darlene Largent, 59, said she spotted a bear cub on her way to the Asheville home and later spotted another bear when she was preparing to toss a bag of trash into the dumpster outside of the house she was cleaning.

"I said, 'Oh my God! Oh my God!' and ran back to the house. 'I hope he don't come running!'" Largent told The State. "I was shaking, excited and everything all at the same time."

Largent recorded video of the bear from the safety of the house's doorway and posted it to Facebook.

She said the bear made a meal out of some of the dumpster's contents before climbing out and walking away down the road.

