Rose pyramid breaks Guinness World Record in Ecuador

By Ben Hooper   |  July 23, 2018
July 23 (UPI) -- A town in Ecuador broke a Guinness World Record by constructing a life-sized pyramid replica from 546,364 roses.

Guinness World Records announced the town of Tabacundo built the largest rose structure in the world when locals used 546,364 roses, 94 percent of which were red, to create a life-sized replica of an indigenous pyramid.

Guinness officials inspected the pyramid and recommended some alterations to ensure it qualified for the record before they returned several days later to confirm the attempt was successful.

The previous record was set in the United Arab Emirates, where a life-size sculpture of an Airbus A380 jet was constructed in 2016.

