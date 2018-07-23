Possum crashes party, steals snacks from table

July 23 (UPI) -- A possum made an unexpected appearance at an Australian party and was filmed stealing a chips from a bag on a table.

The video, recorded outside a home in Brisbane, Queensland, shows the possum shoving its face into a bag of chips while surprised party-goers watch in amusement.

The possum jumps off the table and flees into the evening after finishing its snack.

"Whilst having a small party one night myself and friends were greeted by a cute possum which proceeded to jump onto the table and start eating a bag of chips," the filmer wrote.