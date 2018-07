July 23 (UPI) -- A group of safari-goers in South Africa stopped to watch two impala fighting in the road -- and were shocked by the sudden appearance of a leopard.

The video, filmed last week in Kruger National Park, shows a safari vehicle stopped on a road inside the park to observe two impala fighting on the dirt path.

A leopard suddenly darts into the road and breaks up the two impala, which take off running in different directions.

The leopard is left alone to stare down the safari vehicle.