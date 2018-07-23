July 23 (UPI) -- Google's online translation tools are setting Internet conspiracy theorists ablaze after a glitch was discovered that turns gibberish into Biblical prophecies.

The Google Translate glitch, which was popularized by posts on Reddit, can be accessed by typing the English word "dog" 18 times and telling the tool to translate the text from Maori.

"Doomsday Clock is three minutes at twelve We are experiencing characters and a dramatic developments in the world, which indicate that we are increasingly approaching the end times and Jesus' return," the translated text reads.

Redditors, some of whom have concocted doomsday conspiracy theories based on the glitch, discovered other ways to trick the translator, including putting in the text "do nal d tru mp do nal d tru mp do nal d tru mp" and translating from Somali, causing the English translation to read: "Do not do this anymore."

Another disturbing glitch involves typing the word "goo" 13 times and translating from Somali, creating the translation: "Cut off the penis into pieces, cut it into pieces."

Google officials explained the translation tool learns by reading text from elsewhere on the Internet.

"Google Translate learns from examples of translations on the web and does not use 'private messages' to carry out translations, nor would the system even have access to that content," a Google representative told The Independent. "This is simply a function of inputting nonsense into the system, to which nonsense is generated."