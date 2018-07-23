Home / Odd News

Golden retrievers gather in Scotland to celebrate breed anniversary

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 23, 2018 at 2:34 PM
July 23 (UPI) -- A Scottish organization gathered 361 golden retrievers in one place to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the breed.

The Scottish Golden Retriever Club said 361 of the dogs attended the event at Guisachan House in Tomich, Inverness-shire, marking a new record for the club's gatherings.

"We've gone from 188 golden retrievers at the 2006 gathering, 222 in 2016, to 361 today. We've beaten our record on the big anniversary," said Doreen McGugan, chair of the Scottish Golden Retriever Club.

Golden retrievers were first bred in in the 1800s by Dudley Marjoribanks, aka Lord Tweedmouth, when he bred a wavy-coated retriever with a Tweed water spaniel. Marjoribanks had sought to create a breed of dog capable of swimming long distances to retrieve kills from hunts.

