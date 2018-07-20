Home / Odd News

Virginia wildlife officials capture mystery alligator

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 20, 2018 at 2:34 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Virginia said they captured an unusual visitor to the waters in the southwest part of the state -- an alligator.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said the animal, an American alligator, was first spotted in the Gate City area on Thursday and a search was launched to locate the non-native reptile.

The approximately 3-foot gator was captured by officials around midday Friday.

Officials said the alligator is believed to be a pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner. Alligators are legal to keep as pets in Virginia, but failing to report an escape can lead to misdemeanor charges.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
British inventor flies jet suit in London British inventor flies jet suit in London
Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn
Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street
Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island
$150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet $150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet