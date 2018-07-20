Troopers: Driver blamed temperature for speed reading

July 20 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said a driver caught going 99 mph told a trooper the radar readout "must be the current temperature."

The CHP's Oakland station tweeted that a vehicle was stopped by a trooper for going 99 mph in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 980.

"I wasn't driving that fast," the CHP quoted the driver as saying, leading the trooper to show him the read-out on his radar device.

"The display must be the current temperature," the driver responded.

The CHP said the driver had to eventually concede.

"After an awkward silence for a few seconds he signed his citation," the CHP said.