Troopers: Driver blamed temperature for speed reading

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 20, 2018 at 10:18 AM
July 20 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said a driver caught going 99 mph told a trooper the radar readout "must be the current temperature."

The CHP's Oakland station tweeted that a vehicle was stopped by a trooper for going 99 mph in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 980.

"I wasn't driving that fast," the CHP quoted the driver as saying, leading the trooper to show him the read-out on his radar device.

"The display must be the current temperature," the driver responded.

The CHP said the driver had to eventually concede.

"After an awkward silence for a few seconds he signed his citation," the CHP said.

