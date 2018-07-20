Home / Odd News

Snake slithers across Kansas couple's doorbell camera

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 20, 2018 at 12:16 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas couple said their doorbell camera alerted them to a visitor that turned out to be a snake slithering in front of the lens.

Mackenze Bullins said she was at work Tuesday when her doorbell camera sent notifications to her smartwatch about a visitor at the front door of her Kechi home.

"I was getting notifications on my watch about a person at the front door, and my husband texted me and said it was actually a snake," Bullins told KAMR/KCIT.

The doorbell camera recorded as the snake slithered across the lens.

An expert identified the serpent as a nonvenomous western rat snake. Bullins said a friend volunteered to relocate the snake a safe distance from her home.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
British inventor flies jet suit in London British inventor flies jet suit in London
Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn
Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street
Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island
$150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet $150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet