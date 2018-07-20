Snake slithers across Kansas couple's doorbell camera

July 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas couple said their doorbell camera alerted them to a visitor that turned out to be a snake slithering in front of the lens.

Mackenze Bullins said she was at work Tuesday when her doorbell camera sent notifications to her smartwatch about a visitor at the front door of her Kechi home.

"I was getting notifications on my watch about a person at the front door, and my husband texted me and said it was actually a snake," Bullins told KAMR/KCIT.

The doorbell camera recorded as the snake slithered across the lens.

An expert identified the serpent as a nonvenomous western rat snake. Bullins said a friend volunteered to relocate the snake a safe distance from her home.