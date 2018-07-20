'Serial offender' koala rescued from power station fence

July 20 (UPI) -- A hapless koala was rescued for the third time when it managed to get its head stuck in a metal fence at a power station.

SA Power Networks tweeted a photo showing the koala with its head stuck in between the metal bars of a fence at the Happy Valley substation in St. Marys, South Australia.

The tweet said the crew at the station contacted Fauna Rescue SA to free the koala, which animal rescuers said was familiar to them.

Sally Selwood of Fauna Rescue SA said the koala "wasn't too bright" and has been rescued by the group twice before.

"When the guys got in they discovered this serial offender stuck in the fence," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "He's already known to us because he's already been rescued before, he's got a yellow ear tag.

"He seems to be one that likes to get into trouble," she said. "He's been caught in yards with dogs before, he just seems to find himself in poor situations."