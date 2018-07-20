Home / Odd News

Naked man rides bike on California highway

By Ray Downs  |  July 20, 2018 at 2:15 AM
July 20 (UPI) -- A nude man was seen riding his bike down California's Highway 101 this week and an Instagram user caught the scene on camera.

"It's against California law to ride a bike without a helmet. Doesn't he know that," quipped Instagram user nickmofaves. "I love the SF Bay Area always interesting."

Officer Ross Lee of the California Highway Patrol told the San Francisco Gate that they received many calls about the naked biker.

"We've had calls of naked males somewhere on the freeway in the past, but never a naked man on a bicycle," he said.

According to the California Bicycle Association, it's legal to ride a bike without a helmet if the rider is over the age of 18. But it's illegal to ride a bike on the freeway.

The CHP doesn't plan on pursuing a criminal case, but do advise against riding bikes on highways.

"Our main concern is not that he was naked. The main concern is that he could have been killed riding his bicycle on the freeway or caused a collision," Lee said.

