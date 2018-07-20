Man thought $1M lottery ticket was a loser, threw it on floor

July 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a $1 million winning lottery ticket was initially confused for a loser and spent days on the floor of his car.

James Strickland of Greensboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $30 Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket from the Express Mart in Thomasville and tossed it on the floor of his car when he determined it wasn't a winner.

"I always throw the losing tickets I scratch into my car floorboard," Strickland said. "Then at the end of the week I check the stack again. I found this ticket in my loser stack, and I couldn't believe it. I was all ecstatic and shaky. A million changes a lot."

Strickland and his wife, Teresa McCallister, visited lottery headquarters Thursday and collected a $423,014 lump sum after required tax withholdings.