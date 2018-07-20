Home / Odd News

Man thought $1M lottery ticket was a loser, threw it on floor

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 20, 2018 at 1:03 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a $1 million winning lottery ticket was initially confused for a loser and spent days on the floor of his car.

James Strickland of Greensboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $30 Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket from the Express Mart in Thomasville and tossed it on the floor of his car when he determined it wasn't a winner.

"I always throw the losing tickets I scratch into my car floorboard," Strickland said. "Then at the end of the week I check the stack again. I found this ticket in my loser stack, and I couldn't believe it. I was all ecstatic and shaky. A million changes a lot."

Strickland and his wife, Teresa McCallister, visited lottery headquarters Thursday and collected a $423,014 lump sum after required tax withholdings.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
British inventor flies jet suit in London British inventor flies jet suit in London
Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn
Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street
Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island
$150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet $150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet