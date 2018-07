July 20 (UPI) -- A group of anglers on a charter fishing boat off Florida captured video of the moment a big fish ate a small shark from a man's line.

The Everglades Fishing Co. posted a video to Facebook showing a 3-foot shark struggling at the end of Jimmy Wheller's line.

Wheller is reeling in the shark when a large Goliath grouper suddenly swam up to the boat and ate the shark.

The anglers estimated the grouper was about 500 pounds.