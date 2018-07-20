Cow rescued after getting leg stuck in cattle guard

July 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a cow that ended up with a leg stuck in a cattle guard near a highway.

The Greeley Fire Department said crews responded to a call for assistance from Weld County Sheriff's Office animal control officers on Wednesday when the cow became stuck in a cattle guard near Weld County Parkway and U.S. 34.

The firefighters, animal control officers, deputies and oil field staff worked together to lift the cow and free it from the metal grid.

"The cow did not have any broken legs and will make a full recovery," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.