Home / Odd News

Cow rescued after getting leg stuck in cattle guard

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 20, 2018 at 1:36 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a cow that ended up with a leg stuck in a cattle guard near a highway.

The Greeley Fire Department said crews responded to a call for assistance from Weld County Sheriff's Office animal control officers on Wednesday when the cow became stuck in a cattle guard near Weld County Parkway and U.S. 34.

The firefighters, animal control officers, deputies and oil field staff worked together to lift the cow and free it from the metal grid.

"The cow did not have any broken legs and will make a full recovery," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
British inventor flies jet suit in London British inventor flies jet suit in London
Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn
Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street
Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island
$150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet $150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet