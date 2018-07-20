Bear climbs ladder to escape Arizona water tank

July 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arizona said a black bear that fell into an uncovered water tank was able to escape when a rescuer lowered a ladder.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department - Tucsan posted a photo to Facebook showing the bear using the ladder to reach the top of the water tank.

The department said the bear was lucky there wasn't much water in the tank, as it may have drowned otherwise.

"Landowners and homeowners, ensure water sources are secured, or not so deep as to accidentally drown thirsty wildlife," the department said. "Provide an escape ramp, if only a tree branch."