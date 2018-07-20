Banking error makes woman a millionaire for 10 minutes

July 20 (UPI) -- A Boston woman is looking back on her 10 minutes as a millionaire after a banking error was made in her favor and quickly corrected.

Ellen Fleming, 26, said she received a voicemail from a TD Ameritrade financial consultant saying a deposit had been made in the account she had opened months earlier with only $50.

Fleming said she looked at the TD Ameritrade app and discovered her account now contained $1.1 million.

"I was thinking, 'Oh, wow, how neat would this be?'" Fleming told the Boston Globe. "I could quit my job, do whatever I wanted to do, pay off my student loans."

"You need to take every opportunity that's handed to you," she said. "But that seemed like an opportunity that could lead me to federal prison, so it didn't seem worth it."

Fleming called the financial adviser back to tell him a mistake had been made. She said the money had apparently been intended for a different Ellen Fleming.

"There's some Ellen Fleming out there, living in some alternate universe life in Florida," she said.

Fleming posted a screenshot of her inflated account balance to Twitter.

"I was rich for 10 mins and I can tell you, life was in fact better," she wrote.

Fleming said her account balance now stands at $63.

"Being a millionaire really was a dream come true for 10 minutes," she said. "I am very humbled that I lost my money and my family stood by me."