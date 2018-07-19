Three fawns rescued from Nebraska well

July 19 (UPI) -- Residents of a Nebraska neighborhood rescued a trio of baby deer that ended up trapped at the bottom of a well.

Lynn Brumm said she heard the animals crying for help while watering the flowers outside her Seward home, and her daughter, Morgan, 19, decided to go investigate.

Morgan discovered three fawns stuck at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep well on a neighbor's property.

"I was just really surprised," Morgan told the Omaha World-Herald. "I didn't think there would be three of them in there."

Lynn Brumm called another neighbor, who was filmed reaching down into the well to pull the fawns to safety. The deer rescuer chose not to be identified.

Neighbors said the well has now been covered with wood to prevent other animals from falling in.