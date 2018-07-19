Soccer star breaks Hungry Hungry Hippos world record

July 19 (UPI) -- A British soccer star touring the United States with his team broke a Guinness World Record -- for the game Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Axel Tuanzebe, 20, a defender touring California with Manchester United, posted to Instagram showing members of the coaching staff chanting his name and a photo of him posing with a Guinness World Records adjudicator and a certificate.

Teammate RoShaun Williams congratulated Tuanzebe on Instagram.

"Congrats to the boy @axeltuanzebe_38 beating me at hungry hippos and getting the world record, you are the best," Williams wrote.

Guinness adjudicator Adam Brown spent the day with the team as they attempted several different world records. Tuanzebe was the only player to find success, clearing the Hungry Hungry Hippos game of marbles in a record 17.36 seconds.