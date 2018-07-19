Home / Odd News

Ontario resident uses minivan to mow lawn

July 19 (UPI) -- An Ontario resident captured video of a neighbor using an unusual law-mowing technique using a hand-pushed mower and a minivan.

The video shows the minivan speeding through the Dundalk neighbor's yard with the lawn mower latched to the back.

The filmer said the neighbors had been having trouble mowing the tall grass.

"My neighbor was trying to cut his grass and it was too long, so he kept stalling the lawnmower. His solution was to attach the push mower to the back of his van and fly around the property!" the filmer wrote.

