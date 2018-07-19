Kentucky driver nearly attacked by bear

July 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man narrowly evaded being attacked by a bear when he offered food to the seemingly friendly bruin, which then lunged at him.

Jonathan Shelton said he was driving on Black Mountain in Harlan County when he stopped to observe a bear near the road.

The video shows the bear approach Shelton's open car door, and the man asks it if it wants some food.

The bear suddenly lunged at Shelton with its mouth open, and the driver is able to close his door in time to avoid being injured by the predator's jaws.

Shelton said he filmed the incident because he wanted to raise awareness of bears losing their fear of humans. Shelton said he was not actually going to give the bear any food.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said patrols are being increased to discourage people from feeding bears, a violation that can carry a fine of up to $1,000.