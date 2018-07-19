Home / Odd News

Gnome thief takes a tumble in British yard

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 19, 2018 at 1:55 PM
July 19 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shared video of a garden gnome thief who experienced some instant karma when he tripped on some fencing.

Northamptonshire Police posted a video to Youtube showing CCTV footage from the Kettering, England, home where the 2-foot-tall garden gnome was stolen earlier this month.

The footage shows a thief lift the gnome from the front yard about 4:45 a.m. and quickly fall into some trellis fencing.

The man was able to flee with the gnome, which was later found destroyed outside an apartment block.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in the footage.

