July 19 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Houston-area highway captured video of an apparent runaway donkey running loose in the median next to the interstate.

Madison Timberlake captured video of the donkey running along a fence next to Interstate 45 in The Woodlands about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The donkey's origins are unknown.

The Woodlands is not home to a native donkey population, but coyotes and feral pigs are known to inhabit the area.