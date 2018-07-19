Home / Odd News

Brave girl rescues stranded shark off Rhode Island

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 19, 2018 at 2:29 PM
July 19 (UPI) -- A brave girl who spotted a shark washed up against some rocks in Rhode Island helped the predator get back to deeper waters.

Erich Twachtman captured video Thursday at the Block Island coast showing his daughter, Ali, plucking the mud shark out of the shallow waters where it was washed up against some rocks.

The girl carries the shark away from the rocks and sets it free in deeper waters.

"Kudos to my daughter who found a #shark that got washed up on shore today and the surf was pounding it into rocks. She got it and set it free," Twachtman wrote.

