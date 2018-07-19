'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $1.885 million

July 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home used for exterior shots in classic sitcom The Brady Bunch is now for sale with an asking price of $1.885 million.

The house, located in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood, was used for exterior shots of the titular family's home on The Brady Bunch, although the interior scenes were filmed in a studio.

Ernie Carswell, a Douglas Elliman agent who is listing the property, said the interior of the home is a time capsule of 1970s design, although he cautioned it does not look like the inside of the home from the 1969-1974 series.

"This is a postcard of exactly what homes looked like in the 1970s," Carswell told the Los Angeles Times.

The listing for the home, which features a rock-wall fireplace and wood-paneled walls, boasts that it is the second "most photographed home in the United States after the White House."

Carswell said the owners are most interested in buyers who will preserve its legacy, rather than developers seeking to tear it down for new construction projects.

"We're not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down," he said. "We're going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it."