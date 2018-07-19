Home / Odd News

Bear chases overly friendly dog away on Alaskan street

July 19, 2018
July 19 (UPI) -- An Alaska resident captured video of the tense encounter between a bear and a dog that ran up to the predator to say hello.

The video, recorded Sunday in Juneau, shows the dog run toward the bear on a residential street.

"I was hoping they would sniff each other and check each other out, but the bear seemed more interested in keeping its distance," the filmer wrote.

The video shows the bear strike an aggressive posture and chase the dog away.

"In the video you can clearly hear my amazement at the size of the bear. I thought he was pretty big for a black bear," the man wrote. "After the bear chased the dog away, he made his way up the hill to another apartment complex. I stopped the recording afterwards because I had to go back and get my car because I was doing an oil change."

