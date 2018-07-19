$150.4M Powerball ticket spent two weeks in Oregon man's wallet

July 19 (UPI) -- An Oregon man said a Powerball ticket was in his wallet for two weeks before he discovered it was a $150.4 million jackpot winner.

Steven Nickell of Salem said he bought his ticket at the Circle K in Salem and it was about two weeks before he remembered to check the ticket on his lunch break.

"When the clerk told me that wins over $600 have to go to the Lottery office, I thought I could buy my wife something nice for the 4th of July," he told Oregon Lottery officials. "I had no idea that ticket was worth $150 million!"

Nickell said he checked the numbers when he got home and discovered he had won a $150.4 million jackpot, which he claimed this week as a $61 million lump sum after taxes.

"At first I felt guilty I won," he said. "Then I realized that I'm the guy that gets to stand up and say BINGO! We all play the game, it just so happens I'm the guy who got to win this time."